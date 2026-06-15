UI Health earns milestone quality and safety grades

As the university’s academic health enterprise, the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health) harnesses the collective expertise of our faculty, care providers, researchers, students and staff to make a difference in the health and well-being of communities across Chicago, the state and beyond.

UI Health is proud to announce an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade (for spring 2026) and a 4-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. We are thrilled to share the culmination of many years of hard work to achieve these milestone rankings that publicly recognize our extraordinary team of healthcare professionals who are meeting the industry’s highest standards of patient safety and high-quality are.

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with our chief quality officer, Dr. Sagar Harwani, to discuss this tremendous achievement and its meaning for our entire community. Watch the video below.

Please join me in congratulating every member of our outstanding patient-care team on this momentous accomplishment.

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wesbecher

mwesbech@uic.edu