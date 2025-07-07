UI Health, local hospitals and legislators address maternal health

Dr. Robert Barish, UIC’s vice chancellor for health affairs, addresses the June 13 gathering for West Side United, a coalition of hospitals, local businesses and community organizations whose goal is to improve the health and well-being of residents on Chicago’s West Side. (Photo: Aaron Atchison/Mile Square Health Center)

West Side United, a coalition of community organizations, local businesses and anchor hospitals including UI Health, collaborates to improve health and economic well-being for historically under-resourced residents of Chicago’s West Side.

Listen to story summary

At a June 13 conference, the coalition brought together state legislators, UI Health and other anchor hospital leaders and health care experts to focus on one area in particular: maternal and child health. Other anchor hospitals in the coalition are Cook County Health, Sinai Health System, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Rush University Medical Center. The American Medical Association is also a collaborator.

West Side United Executive Director Ayesha Jaco, Illinois State Sen. Lakesia Collins and others at the gathering discussed the importance of maternal health care in the context of other outcomes for West Side residents.

“West Side businesses, health organizations and community-based organizations have come together and joined West Side United in addressing the social determinants specifically around infant mortality,” Jaco told the gathering at UIC College of Nursing. “We acknowledge infant mortality as a key driver in the life expectancy gap.”

Already the coalition has had an impact in this area, Jaco noted. Its West Side Healthy Parents and Babies program provides comprehensive support for mothers both before and after giving birth. And other West Side United programs offer coordinated services that standardize care, share data and engage with the community, Jaco said.

UI Health obstetrics and gynecology department’s Dr. Gloria Elam speaks at one of the panels. Photo by Aaron Atchison, Mile Square Health Center

“It’s important for us — businesses and community and health leaders — as West Side United to come together as we are this morning, to discuss how we are going to tackle the social determinants of health in a realistic and practical way,” said Dr. Gloria Elam of the obstetrics and gynecology department at UI Health during one panel discussion. “Our collective goal is that all our communities can thrive, and all of them can live their lives and expect good health care.”

Patient experience, education, research and training arose as key themes in strengthening maternal care, as did the need to reduce not only maternal mortality but also maternal morbidity related to pregnancy, which has a lifelong impact on women and families.

“It is so important to focus on the health of mom and baby,” Collins said. “The education for a new mother is critically important. It is going to help the mom, and the baby improve their quality of life via a holistic approach. Education is important for the beginning stages of motherhood, but then also through the development of the child.”

“In order to have equitable health, we need to have legislators like myself, Senator Collins and our state representatives to advocate for more resources for deprived communities on the West Side,” added Chicago Alderwoman Monique Scott. “It is important to me as a legislator to make sure that my community has what it needs to make sure that our children, our families and our seniors are being provided equitable health care.”

Jaco noted that the West Side United model, started “right here in the Illinois Medical District in Chicago,” is being looked at by leaders from other U.S. cities such as Philadelphia and Milwaukee and even communities in Scotland.

“West Side United has grown tremendously since 2018,” said Dr. Robert Barish, UIC’s vice chancellor for health affairs, adding that the coalition has gained national recognition.

Learn more about West Side United.