UI Health named 2026 Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes

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The Leapfrog Group and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced that UI Health has received national designation as a Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes. UI Health made the list of just 37 hospitals across 14 states earning this recognition for a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of hospitalized people living with diabetes. An estimated 30% of inpatients are living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and they are at high risk of injury or even death when protocols are not followed.

“This recognition from The Leapfrog Group and the ADA highlights UI Health’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care for inpatients with diabetes,” said Dr. Jon Radosta, chief medical officer of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics.

As an ADA-recognized education program, UI Health provides leading-edge technologies in diabetes management and a range of treatment options for patients who have Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes.

“This recognition reflects the partnership between our multidisciplinary Glycemic Control Committee and the frontline teams who care for hospitalized patients living with diabetes every day,” said Dr. Sagar Harwani, chief quality officer of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics. “The committee’s work to develop evidence-based protocols, combined with the commitment of our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, diabetes educators and quality teams to reliably implement them, has strengthened the systems that support safe, high-quality diabetes care.”

This most recent recognition from Leapfrog and the ADA comes on the heels of several other national safety and quality recognitions achieved by UI Health. Last month, UI Health received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog and a 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and last summer the hospital earned Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes program is in its third year, evaluating hospitals based on their care for patients with diabetes during admission, hospital stay and discharge. The program recognizes hospitals aligned with the ADA’s Standards of Care in Diabetes and Leapfrog’s standards for excellence in hospital safety and quality.

“People living with diabetes face added risks when hospitalized, and institutions like UI Health are going the extra mile for the safety of adults living with diabetes,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate UI Health for being one of 37 hospitals across the U.S. to earn this distinction.”

“We congratulate these hospitals for demonstrating a commitment to safety and care that reflects the needs of those living with diabetes. Moving evidence-based standards of care into practice is the cornerstone of improving health outcomes and the lives of those living with diabetes,” said Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, the ADA’s chief quality officer.

Hospitals are assessed both on the implementation of these processes and on how well they execute care delivered to patients. Among the standards recognized:

Blood glucose (blood sugar) testing and hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) protocols

Specialized preparation for inpatient surgery

Meal and insulin regimen planning

Robust discharge planning for high-risk patients with diabetes

Patient safety standards

Learn more about the Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes designation, including full details on the standards and instructions for hospitals applying for the recognition.