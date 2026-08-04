UI Health ophthalmology program ranks among nation’s best in U.S. News report 

U.S. News listed the ophthalmology program at UI Health at No. 16 in the nation and the hospital’s cancer care at No. 5 in Illinois and No. 5 in Chicago.

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UI Health continues to receive national recognition, with one adult specialty earning a top national ranking and another a top regional ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-27 Best Hospitals rankings.

U.S. News listed the ophthalmology program at UI Health at No. 16 in the nation and the hospital’s cancer care at No. 5 in Illinois and No. 5 in Chicago.



“Earning recognition as a nationally ranked ophthalmology program is a tremendous honor and reflects the excellence and extraordinary dedication of our faculty, staff, trainees and alumni, as well as the unwavering support of the UI Health and UIC communities, and the entire University of Illinois System,” said Dr. R.V. Paul Chan, head of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences and chief of service for ophthalmology at UI Health. “This achievement celebrates what we have accomplished and the collective commitment of our entire Illinois Eye and Ear community. We are committed to serving as a trusted leader in advancing eye health for future generations.”

Dr. Jon Radosta, chief medical officer of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics, added, “This distinction is a direct reflection of the extraordinary skill, dedication and innovative spirit of our physicians, who bring world-class expertise to every patient they treat. Paired with our hospital’s Magnet designation and Leapfrog ‘A’ safety grade, this ranking confirms what our patients already know: Our ophthalmologists deliver some of the most advanced, expert eye care available anywhere in Chicago or across the nation.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals. The hospital is also rated as a “high-performing hospital” for two adult specialties: cancer and neurology and neurosurgery. Cancer services at UI Health are a part of the University of Illinois Cancer Center .

In addition, the hospital received high-performing ratings in eight common adult procedures and conditions: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; heart arrhythmia; heart attack; heart failure; kidney failure; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; stroke; and pneumonia.

In December 2025, the University of Illinois Hospital was ranked a “high-performing hospital” for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy) in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 hospital ratings for maternity and perinatal care.

Earlier this year, the hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries, which kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed and publicly transparent.

The Leapfrog Group and the American Diabetes Association also granted UI Health a national designation as a Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes. UI Health was one of just 37 hospitals in the nation that earned this recognition for a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of hospitalized people who have diabetes.

Other national recognitions achieved by UI Health include the Magnet Recognition earned last summer and a four-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Magnet Recognition is the most prestigious designation a healthcare organization can receive for nursing practice and quality patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program highlights organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

Visit USNews.com for the complete 2026-2027 Best Hospital rankings and methodology details.