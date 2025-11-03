UI Health staff make Halloween special for young patients

UI Health hosts a Halloween parade annually for its patients. (Photos: Hoss Fatemi/UI Health)

For over a decade, UI Health has worked to make Halloween a special event for young patients and their families.

This year was no different. On Halloween, hospital leadership, doctors, nurses and staff dressed up and paraded through the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, passing out candy as they went. Popular costumes included the Avengers, witches, Minions and Labubu dolls. Patients also enjoyed pumpkin decorating and a pizza party.

“No one wants to be in a hospital, especially on a holiday. So, an experience like this brings a bit of normalcy back for patients and their families during such a stressful time,” said Dr. Anderw Kreppel, a pediatrician and the Head of Clinical Affairs for the Department of Pediatrics at UI Health.

“We have people from across the hospital coming together to support the event and share in the great work that we do at the children’s hospital.”