UIC a top 50 best value in Washington Monthly 2026 rankings

The University of Illinois Chicago is again being recognized as one of the nation’s best values in higher education.

In Washington Monthly’s 2026 national rankings, titled “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars,” UIC placed No. 49 overall among more than 1,500 institutions for delivering strong educational outcomes and value for students and taxpayers. Among public universities, UIC stood out even more, ranking in the top 20 nationally.

A view from above as UIC students walk across campus near University Hall. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

UIC ranked third overall among Midwest colleges and universities and is the highest-ranked public university in the region, underscoring its leadership in delivering an accessible, affordable education that produces strong student outcomes.

“It’s deeply gratifying to see UIC recognized as a driver of social mobility in the Midwest,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “As Chicago’s only public research university, we take great pride in providing broad access to a worldclass education while advancing research, innovation and community impact across our region.”

Washington Monthly, which has issued rankings for over two decades, assesses institutions in four equally weighted categories: access, affordability, outcomes and public service.

UIC’s ranking puts it in the top 5% of the institutions evaluated in the publication’s assessment, which emphasizes how institutions contribute to the public good and create opportunities for student success.

These latest rankings from Washington Monthly are consistent with UIC’s designation by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education as an Opportunity College and University, which recognizes the university for providing both broad access and higher earnings after graduation.

UIC also ranked 44th among public universities in Washington Monthly’s Best Colleges for Research and Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges rankings. Overall, the university placed 73rd in the research category and 62nd among Hispanic-serving institutions.

To learn more about how Washington Monthly evaluates colleges and universities, visit its rankings methodology page.