Dear incoming UIC students, faculty and staff:

In accordance with federal guidelines, we provide the following information each semester to inform new students and employees about the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide.

The University of Illinois Chicago has a long-standing commitment to supporting and maintaining a drug-free environment for its students and employees. In keeping with this history, we provide a link to the current UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace (see below).

The policy and resource guide were developed in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. The policy describes the health risks and legal sanctions associated with alcohol and other drugs. It outlines the university’s rule of conduct and disciplinary actions that can be taken against students or employees who violate the policy, and it provides university and community resources to help with a drug- or alcohol-related problem.

The policy represents the university’s continued commitment to creating a healthy learning and work environment. Please familiarize yourself with the policy.

Employees are also encouraged to read the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace.

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellness

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu