Dear new UIC students, faculty and staff:

In accordance with federal guidelines, the following information is provided each semester to inform new students and employees about the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide.

The University of Illinois Chicago has a long-standing commitment to supporting and maintaining a drug-free environment for its students and employees. In keeping with our commitment, below is a link to the current UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace.

The UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide was developed in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. Included in the policy and resource guide are the health risks and legal sanctions associated with alcohol and other drugs. Additionally, information related to the University Standards of Conduct and disciplinary action for violation of the policy is also included. Finally, the policy and resource guide also provides university and community resources to help with a drug- or alcohol-related problem.

The policy represents the university’s continued commitment to creating a healthy learning and work environment. Please familiarize yourself with the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide.

Employees are also encouraged to read the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace.

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Gladys Lopez, JD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu