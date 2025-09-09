Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

In accordance with federal requirements under the Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Regulations (EDGAR Part 86), the following information is provided each semester to inform and remind students and employees about the University of Illinois Chicago Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide.

UIC has a long-standing commitment to supporting and maintaining a drug-free environment for our students and employees. Consistent with that commitment, we share the current UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide and the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace. These resources outline responsibilities, standards of conduct and expectations, while also connecting our community to education, prevention and support.

The policy and resource guide was developed in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. It includes:

University standards of conduct prohibiting drug and alcohol abuse

Disciplinary sanctions that may be imposed for violations

Applicable federal, state and local criminal penalties

The health risks associated with alcohol and other drugs

University and community resources for prevention, education, counseling and recovery support

Cannabis clarification: Although Illinois law permits certain uses of cannabis, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance. Accordingly, UIC prohibits the unlawful or unauthorized possession, use, distribution or sale of cannabis on university property or as part of any university activity, regardless of state law. This prohibition applies to both recreational and medical use.

The policy reflects UIC’s continued commitment to fostering a health-promoting campus, where prevention, education and care are integrated into the student and employee experience. Please take time to review the policy and resource guide, not only to understand the standards and expectations, but also to learn about the resources available to support your health, safety and success.

Students with questions should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857.

Employees with questions should contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840.

Additional prevention and support resources are available through the Wellness Center, a unit of Health and Wellbeing, which provides inclusive, student-centered services to promote health, safety and success.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Gladys Lopez, JD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu