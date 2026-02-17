UIC and One Hope United partner to build national model of Hope House program

One Hope United is partnering with the University of Illinois Chicago to expand its successful Hope House program in Illinois and strengthen the evidence base for national replication. This collaboration will focus on a rigorous, data-driven evaluation of the Hope House model to support future growth and demonstrate its impact on youth in foster care.

Launched in Florida in 2020, the Hope House program has already provided opportunities for many youth ages 13 to 17 involved with the child welfare system. Designed as a therapeutic family home alternative to institutional group care, the program provides teens with stable, nurturing environments that foster well-being, educational success and independent living skills.

To deepen the program’s impact and build a nationally recognized evidence base, One Hope United has partnered with the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work and its research collaborators at Florida State University and NORC at the University of Chicago. Over the next year and a half, UIC and its research collaborators will collect and analyze outcomes for Hope House youth compared with traditional placements. The goal is to evaluate whether youth in foster care who receive care in a Hope House experience more stability and greater success in careers and relationships.

Jennifer Geiger, UIC researcher, and Damon Cates, president and CEO of One Hope United.

“UIC is proud to partner with One Hope United, an organization that shares our sense of urgency around the importance of providing youth in foster care with support, stability and deep care – all designed to improve the quality of life for youth in the many communities we serve across Chicago and Illinois,” said Marie Lynn Miranda, chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago. “Through evidence-based research approaches, our world-class researchers will help deepen understanding of the Hope House model, expanding its impact while advancing inclusive opportunities that promote stability and social mobility for young people.”

“We’re excited to partner with UIC to elevate Hope Houses to the national stage,” said Damon Cates, president and CEO of One Hope United. “Their research expertise combined with our field-tested model is a powerful force for change. We’re building a future where every young person in foster care has the opportunity to thrive.”

In Florida, there are 10 Hope Houses across Volusia, Osceola, Pinellas, Broward, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties. In Illinois, four Hope Houses have opened in the past year — two in Champaign County and two in Winnebago County — and a fifth location in Illinois is planned for later this year.

Hope House youth develop independent living skills such as learning how to cook.

This expansion will broaden opportunities for more than 15,000 youth in the Illinois child welfare system by providing stable housing, educational continuity and trauma-informed care.

“Our youth in care deserve a safe, supportive environment where they can heal, build trust and imagine a brighter future,” said Heidi E. Mueller, director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“Through DCFS’s investment in the Hope House model, Illinois is reimagining what residential care can be. In partnership with One Hope United and UIC, we’re creating small, community-based homes staffed by licensed foster parents that are trauma-informed, data-driven and designed to provide the support every young person needs to thrive. This is about changing outcomes for youth — and transforming the system that serves them.”

The outcomes of the Hope House model have been striking, reflecting the stability and continuity the program provides. On average, a teen entering a Hope House has experienced 19 placement changes. Hope Houses offer a different path:

Youth are five times less likely to run away than peers in traditional foster placements.

Youth remain in a placement an average of 307 days, providing sustained support during critical developmental years.

Youth are six times less likely to be hospitalized under the Baker Act, a Florida law governing involuntary mental health evaluations.

There’s a welcoming living space in the Hope House Rockford home for girls.

“Hope House isn’t just a program; it’s a philosophy grounded in trauma-informed care, evidence-based practice, and above all, relationships,” said Jennifer Geiger, PhD, associate professor in the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work. “When we can show with data — not just anecdotes — that a program works, we move from good intentions to measurable impact. This partnership is about proving what works so more youth can benefit.”

UIC has long been a champion for youth in care through programs such as Y-CAP, UIC Aspire and the DCFS Scholarship, which provide full-tuition scholarships and critical wraparound services to eligible students with foster care backgrounds. Every youth discharged from a Hope House who is admitted to UIC will be eligible for these life-changing support programs.

With public and private sector support, One Hope United and UIC are committed to scaling the Hope House model and advancing a more compassionate, effective approach to foster care, one that focuses on stability, healing and hope.