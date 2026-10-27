UIC’s own Anime and K-Pop Convention helps students find community

UIC sophomore Hannah Stanford strikes a pose at the Anime K-pop Convention. (Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

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With a handmade staff, hot-glued cotton balls on her headpiece and a bright pink outfit, University of Illinois Chicago sophomore Hannah Stanford walked onstage and hit her posing routine with flair, dressed as Pink, a character from the role-playing game Deltarune.

The student judges huddled to decide the winners of the cosplay contest hosted at UIC’s third annual Anime and K-pop Convention. And then, victory: Stanford won among a crowded field of fellow UIC students.

Stanford was ecstatic. The world of anime and manga means “everything” to her.

“I’ve watched anime since I was 9, and that took me into drawing, took me to cosplay, took me to new friends,” Stanford said. “I’m really happy UIC can create a safe place for all geeks … I feel like conventions are the place I can find like-minded people, and they’ve given me countless memories.”

More than 750 UIC students, many of them dressed as their favorite characters from anime and manga, filled the Illinois Room at Student Center East for UIC’s Anime and K-Pop Convention on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The space filled wall-to-wall with artist vendors, photo and trading-card booths, colorful cosplayers and lots of roaming attendees who were curious to see what all the hype was about.

Known as AKCon for short, the event was co-organized by UIC’s Student Activities Board and Anime and Manga Club.

“AKCon was made for getting students excited to see their interests represented on campus on a larger scale, while providing an environment for like-minded students to connect with each other,” said UIC junior Galia Quezada, who also serves as arts and culture chair for the Student Activities Board.

Graduate student Mayowa Daniel dressed up as Shoto Aizawa, from “My Hero Academia.” Student judges huddle to decide the winners of the cosplay contest at AKCon. Photos: Michelle Wang/UIC

Amid this year’s record attendance, UIC students made quick connections. First-year graduate student Mayowa Daniel nearly had to fend off fans of his costume, inspired by hero/homeroom teacher Shoto Aizawa from the hit anime “My Hero Academia.” Seeing all the smiling students posing with him for pictures, you’d never know he had a midterm exam the next day.

“When I saw ‘Anime and K-Pop Convention,’ I thought, ‘Oh, this could be cute and nice,’” said Daniel, who had worn his costume at a prior convention. “I’m just surprised that this many people came up to take pictures with a random grad student.”

He was pleasantly surprised, too, that UIC hosted its own anime convention on campus.

“I guess it’s a sign of the times,” he said. “That shows you how popular anime is these days.”

More than one in five Americans watch anime regularly, according to a recent survey by GEM partners, a Tokyo-based analytics firm focused on the entertainment industry. That’s double the United States’ reported viewership in 2020.

An even higher proportion of Gen Z — 44%, according to the survey — regularly tune into anime programs, mainly through video streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The growing popularity of anime is reflected at UIC, too, and each of the past three years have seen more attendees.

“Anime and K-pop have always had relevance at UIC,” Quezada said. “Around the time of the first AKCon we noticed their popularity to really take off.”

UIC sophomore Jackson Tate shows off his costume for the cosplay contest: Chopper from “One Piece.” Chicago-born actor Chuck Huber has voiced many recognizable characters from popular anime. He was AKCon’s guest speaker. Photos: Michelle Wang/UIC

This year brought AKCon’s first-ever guest speaker, Chicago-born actor and DePaul University alum Chuck Huber, known for his recognizable voice roles in the dubbed English versions of several anime megahits.

Among them: Garlic Jr. and Android #17 in “Dragon Ball Z,” Shou Tucker in “Fullmetal Alchemist” and Kurogiri from “My Hero Academia.” Huber autographed memorabilia before sitting down for a question-and-answer session.

Whether it was Huber’s guest appearance, the Student Activity Board’s social media marketing, growing interest in anime and K-pop or all three, the convention’s attendance topped last year’s event by almost 300 students. And it may have spurred on students’ interest in getting more involved at UIC.

“That’s what I want to do more of,” said UIC sophomore Jackson Tate, who dressed as Chopper, a sentient reindeer from the “One Piece” manga. “Last year, I was getting assimilated. But I think I’m going to join the Black Student Union pretty soon, and probably the anime club, too.”