UIC announces new chief information security officer

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Shefali Mookencherry as the University of Illinois Chicago’s chief information security officer, effective Jan. 23. Shefali comes to UIC from Edward-Elmhurst Health, where she also served as the chief information security officer of that organization since 2020.

Shefali is a seasoned professional with expertise in information security, higher education privacy, HIPAA, research, health care policy and strategy, promoting Interoperability and compliance. With more than 20 years of higher education experience — including over 30 years of health care experience, and 17 of those years in senior management positions — she is acknowledged as a cybersecurity subject matter expert who has fulfilled chief information security officer roles and conducted information security risk analyses and assessments in the U.S. and internationally.

Shefali also has a keen interest in the adoption of innovative technology and provides leadership, consultation, coordination and integration of information processes with enterprisewide information technology and information security strategies.

As the chief information security officer at UIC, Shefali will be responsible for information security and privacy for the university; developing the information security and privacy strategy; refining university policy to reflect the changing landscape of information security; and ensuring that information assets are adequately protected.

We invite you to join us in welcoming Shefali to UIC!

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

