UIC Aspire grant offers free tuition, fees for incoming students

For some students joining UIC next fall, their tuition and mandatory fees will be free, thanks to a new grant program that aims to make higher education more affordable and accessible.

The UIC Aspire grant will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for new UIC students who meet residency and income requirements starting fall 2025. The program reflects UIC’s mission to provide the broadest possible access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.

“This tuition-free program is a game-changer for underserved students, covering all tuition and fees to ensure that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of their dreams,” UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said. “Access to higher education is essential for building a more equitable society. We are so very excited about the vast opportunities that UIC Aspire will unlock for students and their families.”

Incoming students will be considered automatically for the grant after completing the FAFSA form, the federal student aid application. The award will fill the gap between Pell and MAP grants to cover the cost of tuition and fees.

To qualify for the grant, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.

Be an Illinois resident.

Have a family income and assets of $75,000 or less.

Be admitted as a new first-year or transfer student.

Be an undergraduate seeking their first bachelor’s degree.

Enroll in at least 12 credit hours per semester.

The grant program will expand access to UIC’s transformational education, said Kiely Fletcher, vice provost for enrollment management.

“By being able to offer $0 tuition to students from day one, we’re able to make the cost of attendance transparent to students and parents at the start and put the UIC mission of providing a wide range of students with the opportunity for a quality education into action,” Fletcher said.

Students are eligible to receive the UIC Aspire grant for a maximum of four academic years, and they are not required to live on campus to be eligible for the program. Scholarships and other aid, such as student loans, could be used toward housing and other college costs like food or books.

Prospective students and families can find answers to frequently asked questions on the UIC Aspire website and can learn more at the UIC Open House Sept. 21.