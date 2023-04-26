UIC Athletics hosts 10th annual Sparky Awards
UIC Athletics celebrated its student-athletes and their successes during Monday night’s 10th annual Sparky Awards at the Dorin Forum.
Nine individual awards were given out to student-athletes and coaches for their work in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.
Recipients of the awards include:
- Athlete of the Year: Swimming and diving’s Cole Tremewan, women’s basketball’s Josie Filer and volleyball’s Paola Santiago.
- Coach of the Year: Ashleen Bracey, women’s basketball.
- Ultimate Flame: Andres Moreno, men’s soccer, and Tiana Jackson, women’s basketball.
- Team of the Year: Women’s basketball.
- Chancellor’s Cup: Men’s tennis (3.58) and women’s tennis (3.73).
- Performance of the Year: Toby Okani, men’s basketball, and Ciara McCliment, swimming and diving.
- Fire Up Award: Luke Malone, cross country.
- Mission Driven Service: Softball.
- Rising Flame Award: Bruno Carillo and Kerrie Morrison, swimming and diving.
Teams also issued their own MVP awards:
Fall
- Men’s soccer: Josh Torres.
- Men’s cross country: Daniel Chavez.
- Women’s cross country: Theresa Meija.
- Women’s soccer: Lauren Keiser.
- Volleyball: Paola Santiago.
Winter
- Women’s track and field: Olivia Dumas.
- Men’s track and field: Max Rivera.
- Men’s basketball: Toby Okani.
- Women’s basketball: Jaida McCloud.
- Men’s swimming and diving: Cole Tremewan.
- Women’s swimming and diving: Taira Juronis.
Spring
- Baseball: Charlie Szykowny.
- Softball: Christina Toniolo.
- Men’s track and field: Dathan Maton.
- Women’s track and field: Nyrai Terry.
- Women’s golf: Dasa Urbankova.
- Men’s tennis: Alexsa Bucan.
- Women’s tennis: Agnes Gustafsson.
For more information, visit the UIC Flames website.
Contact
Categories
Topics