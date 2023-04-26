UIC Athletics hosts 10th annual Sparky Awards

April 25, 2023

UIC Athletics celebrated its student-athletes and their successes during Monday night’s 10th annual Sparky Awards at the Dorin Forum.

Nine individual awards were given out to student-athletes and coaches for their work in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.

Recipients of the awards include:

  • Athlete of the Year: Swimming and diving’s Cole Tremewan, women’s basketball’s Josie Filer and volleyball’s Paola Santiago.
  • Coach of the Year: Ashleen Bracey, women’s basketball.
  • Ultimate Flame: Andres Moreno, men’s soccer, and Tiana Jackson, women’s basketball.
  • Team of the Year: Women’s basketball.
  • Chancellor’s Cup: Men’s tennis (3.58) and women’s tennis (3.73).
  • Performance of the Year: Toby Okani, men’s basketball, and Ciara McCliment, swimming and diving.
  • Fire Up Award: Luke Malone, cross country.
  • Mission Driven Service: Softball.
  • Rising Flame Award: Bruno Carillo and Kerrie Morrison, swimming and diving.

Teams also issued their own MVP awards:

Fall

  • Men’s soccer: Josh Torres.
  • Men’s cross country: Daniel Chavez.
  • Women’s cross country: Theresa Meija.
  • Women’s soccer: Lauren Keiser.
  • Volleyball: Paola Santiago.

Winter

  • Women’s track and field: Olivia Dumas.
  • Men’s track and field: Max Rivera.
  • Men’s basketball: Toby Okani.
  • Women’s basketball: Jaida McCloud.
  • Men’s swimming and diving: Cole Tremewan.
  • Women’s swimming and diving: Taira Juronis.

Spring

  • Baseball: Charlie Szykowny.
  • Softball: Christina Toniolo.
  • Men’s track and field: Dathan Maton.
  • Women’s track and field: Nyrai Terry.
  • Women’s golf: Dasa Urbankova.
  • Men’s tennis: Alexsa Bucan.
  • Women’s tennis: Agnes Gustafsson.

For more information, visit the UIC Flames website.

