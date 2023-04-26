UIC Athletics hosts 10th annual Sparky Awards

UIC Athletics celebrated its student-athletes and their successes during Monday night’s 10th annual Sparky Awards at the Dorin Forum.

Nine individual awards were given out to student-athletes and coaches for their work in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.

Recipients of the awards include:

Athlete of the Year: Swimming and diving’s Cole Tremewan, women’s basketball’s Josie Filer and volleyball’s Paola Santiago.

Coach of the Year: Ashleen Bracey, women’s basketball.

Ultimate Flame: Andres Moreno, men’s soccer, and Tiana Jackson, women’s basketball.

Team of the Year: Women’s basketball.

Chancellor’s Cup: Men’s tennis (3.58) and women’s tennis (3.73).

Performance of the Year: Toby Okani, men’s basketball, and Ciara McCliment, swimming and diving.

Fire Up Award: Luke Malone, cross country.

Mission Driven Service: Softball.

Rising Flame Award: Bruno Carillo and Kerrie Morrison, swimming and diving.

Teams also issued their own MVP awards:

Fall

Men’s soccer: Josh Torres.

Men’s cross country: Daniel Chavez.

Women’s cross country: Theresa Meija.

Women’s soccer: Lauren Keiser.

Volleyball: Paola Santiago.

Winter

Women’s track and field: Olivia Dumas.

Men’s track and field: Max Rivera.

Men’s basketball: Toby Okani.

Women’s basketball: Jaida McCloud.

Men’s swimming and diving: Cole Tremewan.

Women’s swimming and diving: Taira Juronis.

Spring

Baseball: Charlie Szykowny.

Softball: Christina Toniolo.

Men’s track and field: Dathan Maton.

Women’s track and field: Nyrai Terry.

Women’s golf: Dasa Urbankova.

Men’s tennis: Alexsa Bucan.

Women’s tennis: Agnes Gustafsson.

