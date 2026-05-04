UIC Athletics shines spotlight on top performers at 13th annual SPARKYS

Student-athletes pose for a photo at the 2026 SPARKYS. (Photo: Mark Black/UIC)

The UIC Department of Intercollegiate Athletics celebrated a year defined by excellence across the board at its 13th annual SPARKYS awards show, held April 29 at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum on the UIC campus.

The event brought together student-athletes, coaches and supporters to recognize excellence in competition, the classroom and the community, with CBS 2 Chicago sports reporter Jori Parys serving as host for an evening that showcased the very best of the Flames.

Here’s a look at the 2025-26 SPARKYS nominees:



Freshman of the Year

Given to one male and one female student-athlete who sparkled during their rookie season at UIC.

Men’s mominees: Andy Johnson (basketball), Jay Stewart (swimming and diving), Daniel Zepeda (soccer)

Winner: Jay Stewart

Women’s nominees: Ava Molina (swimming and diving), Ari O’Connell (softball), Ava Young (volleyball)

Winner: Ava Molina

Newcomer of the Year

Presented to a UIC male and female student-athlete who is not a first-year student but experienced great success in their first year as a Flame.



Men’s mominees: Mason Lei (baseball), Mekhi Lowery (basketball), Edouard Nys (soccer)

Winner: Edouard Nys

Women’s nominees: Marinna Campos (soccer), Julia Coleman (basketball), Julieta Sandez (volleyball)

Winner: Julia Coleman



Player of the Year

Recognizes a standout moment that was visually spectacular, physically remarkable or generated unforgettable excitement for UIC Athletics.



Nominees: Vidal Colon (baseball) diving catch vs. UNC Greensboro, men’s soccer 13-pass sequence leading to opening goal in 3-2 win at Northwestern, Rashund Washington Jr. (basketball) baseline hammer dunk at Valparaiso that ultimately was chosen for ESPN SportsCenter’s “Top 10 Plays”

Winner: Rashund Washington Jr.

Mission Driven Community Service Award

This award spotlights a UIC athletics program that has made a significant impact on the UIC and Chicago-area communities through a tradition of service. This year’s award was sponsored by the Alvin H. Baum Family Fund. For the third year in a row, the 2025-26 recipient was the UIC women’s basketball team, which averaged 27 service hours per student-athlete and recorded 430 total hours of service this year. During that time, the Flames made meaningful contributions across the Chicago area through their “Book Buddies” program at local elementary schools, as well as partnerships with organizations such as Like My Block, My Hood, My City, The American Heart Association and Special Olympics.

Additional honors

Following the presentation of this award, UIC Athletics recognized retiring Provost Karen Colley with a framed UIC basketball jersey to celebrate her longtime support and advocacy for Flames student-athletes.



Later in the evening, UIC Athletics was also honored for winning the “Food Fight” against the University Library, gathering more than 1,700 food items for the Flames Food Pantry. In recognition of this accomplishment, UIC Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Andrea Williams accepted the Above and Beyond Trophy on behalf of the entire Flames Family.



UIC then celebrated another distinguished alum, baseball great Curtis Granderson, for his philanthropy, leadership and service, including the tremendous impact he has made in addressing student food insecurity at UIC and throughout Chicagoland. Granderson also provided an inspiring keynote address (the first in the 13-year history of the SPARKYS) for those in attendance.



Fire Up Award

Presented to one male and one female UIC student-athlete who give tirelessly to support his/her fellow student-athletes while helping to build a strong and inclusive community and a sense of unity among the Flames Family.



Men’s nominees: Nano Barrantes (basketball), Bruno Carrillo (swimming and diving), Marv Quinones (cross country/track and field)

Winner: Marv Quinones

Women’s nominees: Beatrice Carulli (volleyball), Paula Rodriguez Gregoris (tennis), Magdalena Winter (basketball)

Winner: Beatrice Carulli

Performance of the Year

Awarded to one male and one female student-athlete who delivered an extraordinary performance, beyond one singular moment, for the Flames in competition.



Men’s nominees: Men’s indoor track and field distance medley relay wins MVC title, Eldin Nokic (tennis) sweeps Illinois’ Hayden Jones, who was one of top 10 ranked junior players in world and competed in the 2025 Australian Open, Harrison Nolan (swimming and diving) wins MVC 3-meter diving title.

Winner: Harrison Nolan

Women’s nominees: Alejandra Ereno (golf) wins her first college title at Windy City Classic, Korima Gonzalez (track and field) finishes second in 800 meters at MVC Indoor Championships, Sara Sanabria (soccer) makes three saves in MVC Tournament title match penalty shootout to help UIC win its first MVC title and make its first NCAA Tournament appearance, women’s tennis defeats Indiana (4-3) for its first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2010.

Winner: Sara Sanabria



Chancellor’s Cup

Presented by UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda to celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of UIC teams, honoring the men’s and women’s programs with the highest collective GPA during the 2025 calendar year (spring and fall semesters). This year’s Chancellor’s Cups went to the UIC men’s soccer team (3.419 GPA) and the Flames’ women’s golf team (3.788 GPA).



Backbone Award

Now in its second year, the Backbone Award recognizes one UIC male and female student-athlete who embody what it means to be a great teammate — dependable, respected by their peers, committed in the classroom and relentless in their work ethic.



Men’s nominees: Owen Cornell (soccer), Elliott Dam (tennis), Jayce Nathaniel (basketball)

Winner: Owen Cornell

Women’s nominees: Bella Baker (soccer), Jada Young (volleyball), Sara Zabrecky (basketball)

Winner: Bella Baker



Staff awards

The newest awards to the SPARKYS lineup are three honors presented to UIC Athletics support staff members:

Rising Ember Award (individual in their first five years at UIC who lifts others up, leads with empathy, builds connection and strengthens our community): Paige Pender (women’s basketball director of operations)

(individual in their first five years at UIC who lifts others up, leads with empathy, builds connection and strengthens our community): Paige Pender (women’s basketball director of operations) Spirit of the Flames Award (individual who fully embodies the values, pride and purpose of UIC Athletics, leading with heart and commitment in all they do): Michael DiClementi (assistant sports performance coach)

(individual who fully embodies the values, pride and purpose of UIC Athletics, leading with heart and commitment in all they do): Michael DiClementi (assistant sports performance coach) Golden Lunch Pail Award (individual who has demonstrated exemplary service and leadership while advancing the standard of excellence, mission and values of UIC Athletics): Danielle Colegrove (associate athletics director – athletic medicine)

Coach of the Year

Given each year to a head coach who led his or her team to success during the 2025-26 season.

Nominees:

Rob Ehsan (men’s basketball), David Nikolic (women’s soccer), Paul Zavala (cross country/track and field)

Winner: David Nikolic



Team of the Year

Recognizes the Flames’ program that enjoyed an extraordinary amount of success during its season.

Nominees: Men’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s soccer

Winner: Women’s soccer



Student-athlete of the Year

These honors are presented annually to one male and one female student-athlete who demonstrate superior athletic achievement, but also the finest attributes of leadership, sportsmanship and teamwork.



Men’s nominees: Daniel Chavez (cross country/track and field), Harrison Nolan (swimming and diving), Edouard Nys (soccer)

Winner: Edouard Nys

Women’s nominees: Jessica Carrothers (basketball), Madison Helmick (swimming and diving), Cleo Lorenzo (volleyball)

Winner: Jessica Carrothers



Ultimate Flame Award

Goes to one male and one female senior student-athlete who are, in every sense of the phrase, the ultimate Flame. Nominees must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, be a significant athletic contributor to their team’s success, be actively engaged in mission-driven service, be a leader on their team and an outstanding representative of the Flames Family.

Men’s nominees: Brandon Bak (baseball), Bruno Carrillo (swimming and diving), Darrell Turcios (soccer)

Winner: Bruno Carrillo

Women’s nominees: Hannah Gryzik (soccer), Molly Kroeger (swimming and diving), Sara Zabrecky (basketball)

Winner: Molly Kroeger

Team MVPs

Each UIC coaching staff recognized its team’s Most Valuable Player, honoring an individual who led the Flames to success this season. The 2025-26 UIC team MVPs were:

Fall 2025

Men’s soccer — Edouard Nys

Women’s soccer — Sara Sanabria

Volleyball — Julieta Sandez

Men’s Cross Country — Daniel Chavez

Women’s Cross Country — Emma Dubie

Winter 2025-26

Men’s basketball — Mekhi Lowery

Women’s basketball — Jessica Carrothers

Men’s swimming and diving — Jay Stewart (swimming), Harrison Nolan (diving)

Women’s swimming and diving — Madison Helmick (swimming), Kerry-Leigh Morrison (diving)

Men’s indoor track and field — Theodore Cunningham

Women’s indoor track and field — Korima Gonzalez

Spirit squad — Mia Ramirez

Spring 2026

Baseball — To be determined

Softball — Siena Stickney

Men’s tennis — Eldin Nokic

Women’s tennis — Anaïs Brion

Women’s golf — Camille Rosier

Men’s outdoor track and field — Daniel Chavez

Women’s outdoor track and field — Chinenye Ifeajekwu