UIC budget update: Recording now available

Dear colleagues,

This morning, we hosted a webinar to provide an update on UIC’s budget. If you were able to join us, thank you, and we hope that you found the webinar informative.

After we announced the Nov. 5 webinar, colleagues requested that we record the presentation so it would be accessible to the entire UIC community. As a result, we recorded the presentation. We encourage you to view the recording when it is convenient for your schedule.

Watch the presentation: https://go.uic.edu/Fa26BudgetUpdateRecording

Note that you will need to log in with your UIC NetID and password to access the recording.

The recording is stored in Box and will be linked on the Provost website.

After viewing the recording, you may submit any questions you have here.

Thank you for all you do to support our students, patients and communities.

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

Kathryn B. Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu