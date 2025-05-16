UIC Business alum establishes the Mihas Endowed Professorship in Finance

UIC alum Constantine “Dean” Mihas has established the Mihas Endowed Professorship in Finance in the College of Business. (Photo courtesy of Constantine “Dean” Mihas)

Constantine “Dean” Mihas BS ’88, together with his family, has established the Mihas Endowed Professorship in Finance in the College of Business. This $1 million gift will acknowledge and support the research activity of an exceptional faculty member who will be named the Constantine Mihas Endowed Professorship in Finance.

“UIC Business is extremely grateful to alumnus, Dean Mihas, for creating this endowed professorship. This generous gift will enable the college to support the research of an outstanding faculty member, honoring individual excellence while contributing to the ongoing success of the Finance Department,” said Sandy Wayne, dean of UIC Business.

Mihas has long been a leader in the investment community and currently serves as co-CEO of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, with over $45 billion in assets under management. The firm has played a critical role investing in and supporting the growth of many leading businesses, across industries such as health care, technology and financial and business services.

Mihas majored in both finance and economics at UIC. After completing his MBA at Harvard Business School, he spent time at McKinsey & Company and was co-founder and co-CEO of Delray Farms, a specialty food retailer, before joining GTCR in 2001.

“UIC serves many of those growing up in Chicago, as I did, with an opportunity for true advancement. I believe that my time there set the foundation for my career in finance,” Mihas said.

Furthering his commitment to the Chicagoland area, Mihas was also highly involved with Chicago Public Media, serving as a board member and chair of the finance committee.

Similarly, he believes that UIC serves as a pillar in the community, making higher education more achievable and affordable to communities who might not otherwise have access, including many students who are the first in their family to attend college.

The Mihas family’s commitment to UIC further extends their partnership with the university and its focus on building intellectual excellence. Mihas believes that attracting and supporting great faculty members, as he experienced at UIC, is key to building any great university and student body.