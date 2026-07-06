UIC Business launches ‘Map Left Behind’ podcast

Mel Diaz, BS ’90, MBA ’00, host of “Map Left Behind,” introduces the driving force behind the newly created UIC Business podcast.

As an alum, lecturer and recently retired corporate executive, he leans on his life experiences to share the powerful stories and personal roadmaps of students, alums, business professionals and corporate leaders.

His passion and personal connection to telling these stories ensures “Map Left Behind” delivers on its promise on making the path of the next generation a little bit easier to navigate.

Guests include current student, recent graduates, and C-suite executives, discussing topics including industry trends, networking strategy and how to narrow down a path toward your career.

Listen to the first episode.

— Erin Brophy Lunz, UIC Business