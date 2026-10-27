UIC Business supply chain master’s program earns top global ranking

The University of Illinois Chicago Master of Science in Supply Chain and Operations Management has earned a No. 21 national ranking and a No. 63 global ranking in the 2027 QS Business Master’s Rankings for Supply Chain Management.

This marks the first year QS has included supply chain management programs in its global rankings, placing UIC Business among the leading institutions worldwide in the field.

The master’s program’s strong performance was particularly notable in value and graduates’ career outcomes — two measures that reflect the program’s commitment to preparing students for meaningful career opportunities and delivering a strong return on their educational investment. QS evaluates specialized business master’s programs using factors including employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership and diversity.

“We are proud to see our Supply Chain and Operations Management program recognized among the world’s leading programs in its inaugural QS ranking,” said Matt Liotine, clinical professor and director of graduate studies for the degree program. “This recognition reflects the strength of our faculty, the accomplishments of our alumni, and our commitment to providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today’s increasingly complex global supply chain environment.”

Located in Chicago, one of the world’s major transportation and logistics hubs, UIC Business offers students opportunities to connect classroom learning with real-world business challenges. The STEM-designated program prepares graduates for careers across supply chain strategy, operations, procurement, logistics and analytics.

The QS ranking provides an important external benchmark of the program’s growing national and international reputation.

Learn more about the Master of Science in Supply Chain and Operations Management program.

— Erin Brophy Lunz, UIC Business