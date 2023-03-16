UIC Campus Housing hosts first in-person Regional Business Conference since 2019

UIC Campus Housing recently hosted the Regional Business Conference for the Great Lakes Affiliate of Colleges and University Residence Halls.

UIC Campus Housing hosted the Regional Business Conference for the Great Lakes Affiliate of Colleges and University Residence Halls March 10-12.

The conference titled, Endless Loop of Possibilities — Unify Ignite Charge, saw representation from 15 universities across Michigan, Ontario, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. Centered around legislation, bids for upcoming regional conferences and regional awards, the delegates elected the 2023-24 Regional Board of Directors. Parrama Chouhan, who served as the conference chair, was elected the associate director for administration and finance.

UIC was awarded numerous regional recognition pins and won the contested bid for the First Year Experience Award. Todd Eckert, a first-year student who participated in 2022 Project LEAD and is involved with the Residence Hall Association, won the award and his bid will now compete nationally at the NACURH Annual Conference hosted at the Ball State University May 26-28.