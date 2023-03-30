UIC CATE Executive Director appointed as UCLA Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning

Dear faculty and staff,

Erin O’Leary, Executive Director, Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE), has been appointed to serve as the next Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), beginning August 16, 2023.

Dr. O’Leary was appointed as the inaugural Executive Director of UIC’s Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) in July 2020. In her time as the Executive Director of CATE, Dr. O’Leary has served as a key collaborator on campus to advance our educational mission. In addition, to her role in CATE, Dr. O’Leary assisted UIC in securing membership to the national Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning (CIRTL) and currently works with Karen Colley, the CIRTL@UIC institutional leader, as the administrative co-leader for this campus branch of the national organization.

Her exemplary leadership enabled UIC to pivot online swiftly and successfully during the height of the pandemic. It is clear that she has positioned CATE to offer programs that promote innovative teaching and learning at UIC for years to come.

Prior to her appointment as executive director, Dr. O’Leary served as the Director of UCLA’s Center for Education Innovation and Learning in the Sciences, and her new role sees her return to California. Although Dr. O’Leary will be greatly missed, we hope you will join us in congratulating her and her family on this exciting new chapter in her career.

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

