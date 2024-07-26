UIC celebrates 34th anniversary of the ADA

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Office for Access and Equity and the Disability Resource Center at the University of Illinois Chicago celebrate the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law on July 26, 1990. The ADA establishes the fundamental rights of people with disabilities to have equal opportunity, economic self-sufficiency, independent living and equitable participation in every aspect of American life.

UIC is committed to the full inclusion of all students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors with disabilities in all employment opportunities, programs, activities and services of the university. UIC will continue to remove barriers to participation and foster a climate that welcomes everyone.

Employees needing an accommodation to perform their job should visit the Employee Accommodation Procedure page or contact the University’s ADA Coordinator at pberg@uic.edu or 312-996-0512.

Students needing accommodation and faculty or staff seeking accommodation and accessibility resources for students should visit the Disability Resource Center, email drc@uic.edu or call 312-413-2183.

Other resources at UIC are Digital Accessibility: Information Technology, the Disability Cultural Center and the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Peter Berg

ADA Coordinator

Sophia Hamilton

Director

Disability Resource Center

For more information, please contact:

Peter Berg

oaeada@uic.edu