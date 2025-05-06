UIC celebrates commencement May 7-11

More than 6,000 degrees will be awarded to undergraduate, graduate and professional students during University of Illinois Chicago commencement ceremonies May 7-11.

Chicago’s largest public university will welcome families and friends of graduates for the ceremonies at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., and Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Among this year’s graduates are four whose hard work, spirit and dedication to improving the world around them inspire others: a future lawyer, an advocate for her Hawaiian community, an ROTC member and a paramedic. Learn more about each, their experience at UIC and where they plan to go from here.

Commencement speakers are listed below for the colleges that have speakers scheduled.

Wednesday, May 7

Honors College convocation, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dick Simpson, UIC professor emeritus of political science

Thursday, May 8

Dentistry, 10 a.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Susan Rowan, dean of the UIC College of Dentistry

Nursing, 1 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, chief nursing officer at UI Health

Pharmacy, 4 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alum Dr. Jennifer Perry, chief strategy officer and head of commercial at Bicycle Therapeutics

Education, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Sharon Bush, president of the Grand Victoria Foundation

Friday, May 9

Social Work, 9 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Anthony Ricco, a prominent trial attorney

Urban Planning and Public Affairs, 11 a.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Michael Strautmanis, executive vice president for external affairs at the Obama Foundation

Medicine, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alum Dr. Julie Morita, president and CEO of The Joyce Foundation

Applied Health Sciences, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Carlos Crespo, dean of the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences

Saturday, May 10

Business Administration, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alum Todd Cello, executive vice president and chief financial officer at TransUnion

Engineering, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Tejal Desai, Sorensen Family Dean of Engineering at Brown University

Architecture, Design, and the Arts, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alum Jackie Koo, founding principal of KOO, an award-winning architecture, interior design and urban planning firm

Sunday, May 11

Liberal Arts and Sciences, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: María de Los Angeles Torres, UIC and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences distinguished professor and professor of Latin American and Latino Studies

Public Health, 1 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Leandris Liburd, formerly of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she was director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity and acting director of the Office of Health Equity

Law, 3:30 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alum and Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy V. Cunningham