UIC celebrates the 35th anniversary of the ADA

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Office for Access and Equity and the Disability Resource Center proudly celebrate the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

President George H. Bush signed the ADA into law July 26, 1990. The ADA establishes the fundamental rights of people with disabilities to have equal opportunity, economic self-sufficiency, independent living and equitable participation in every aspect of American life.

The University of Illinois Chicago and UI Health are committed to the full inclusion of all students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors with disabilities in all employment opportunities, programs, activities and services of the university, including access to digital content.

Title II of the ADA was amended in April 2024 to include technical standards for digital content. This includes course materials, Learning Management Systems, websites, social media, mobile apps and all other digital content. UIC will continue to foster a climate that welcomes everyone.

Employees needing accommodations to perform their job should visit the Employment Accommodation Procedure page or contact the university’s ADA coordinator at pberg@uic.edu or 312-996-0512.

Students needing accommodations, as well as faculty or staff seeking student accommodations and accessible resources, should visit the Disability Resource Center, email drc@uic.edu or call 312-413-2183.

Other resources include:

Digital Accessibility

Disability Cultural Center

Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Peter Berg

ADA Coordinator

Sophia Hamilton

Director

Disability Resource Center

For more information, please contact:

Peter Berg

oaeada@uic.edu