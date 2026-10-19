UIC chancellor elected to National Academy of Medicine

Listen to story summary

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in health and medicine in the United States.

Miranda, a nationally renowned leader in higher education and geospatial health informatics, was among 100 new members elected to the academy on Oct. 19 in recognition of their outstanding professional achievements, service and contributions to medical sciences, healthcare and public health.

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda (Photo: Mike Fan)

The National Academy of Medicine recognized Miranda “for her leadership in higher education and for research that has translated geospatial science into meaningful improvements in maternal and child health. She has brought broad access and excellence at scale across UIC’s educational, research and clinical enterprises.”

In addition to serving as chancellor, Miranda also holds faculty appointments in the departments of pediatrics and mathematics, statistics and computer science.

“I’m deeply honored to have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, and profoundly grateful to the colleagues, mentors and students whose insights, generosity, and commitment have shaped my work and inspired me throughout my career,” Miranda said. “I look forward to contributing to the NAM community and to the collective work of translating research into action, improving health, and creating a more equitable future for generations to come.”

Miranda also leads the Children’s Environmental Health Initiative, a research, education and outreach program committed to fostering environments where all people can prosper. The initiative is best known for its work on childhood lead exposure, which contributed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s adoption of a more protective standard for childhood blood lead levels and informed strategies to reduce lead in drinking water. The Children’s Environmental Health Initiative’s research also identified lead in aviation gasoline as a contributor to elevated blood lead levels.

The initiative’s recent work explores how social and environmental stressors shape health over time and includes research suggesting that greener neighborhoods support healthier birth weights.

Miranda joins five UIC scientists who previously were elected to the academy: Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, Earl M. Bane Distinguished Professor and head of emergency medicine; Shannon Zenk, division director and professor of health policy and administration in the School of Public Health; Paula Allen-Meares, chancellor emerita and John Corbally Presidential Professor emerita; Dr. Caswell Evans, professor emeritus of pediatric dentistry; and Henri Manasse, professor and dean emeritus of UIC’s Retzky College of Pharmacy.

Founded in 1970, the National Academy of Medicine works with the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering to provide analysis to address complex scientific problems and inform public policy decisions.

“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding health and medicine leaders into the National Academy of Medicine,” said Monica M. Bertagnolli, president of the academy. “Their extraordinary talent and commitment to advancing evidence-based guidance and solutions for our country’s greatest health care challenges will strengthen our efforts to improve health for all.”