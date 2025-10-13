UIC cheers on thousands of runners in Chicago Marathon

Members of the UIC Spirit Squad and Sparky encouraged runners in the 2025 Chicago Marathon as the course passed through the east side of campus at mile 17.5. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

On Sunday morning, Oct. 12, UIC students and other members of the UIC community gathered along Halsted and Taylor streets to cheer on the thousands of runners striving and sweating to finish the Chicago Marathon. The 26-mile course passed through campus at mile 17.5, at the official UIC Cheer Zone, just after the challenging uphill I-290 overpass.

Fifty-three thousand runners participated in this year’s race, according to local media.

As runners approached the UIC Cheer Zone, they were welcomed by a giant inflatable Sparky, lively anthems from the UIC Pep Band, energetic beats of the percussion ensemble and chants of encouragement from the UIC Spirit Squad. Sparky joined in the festivities by dancing, posing for photos with runners and motivating them. Students from various organizations, including Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and UIC Athletics, shouted phrases like “Keep going!” and “You got this!” through megaphones and held bright neon signs to encourage the runners through the second half of the race.

If you missed the chance to cheer on runners this year, look next fall for information on how to sign up for the UIC Cheer Zone.