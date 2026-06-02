UIC chemist earns national early-career research award in photobiology

Jean-Luc Ayitou, associate professor of chemistry in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, has received the 2026 New Investigator Award from the American Society for Photobiology, a national honor recognizing early-career researchers for significant contributions to the field of photobiology.

The award recognizes Ayitou’s innovative research at the intersection of chemistry, biology, and medicine, in which his laboratory develops light-responsive materials and molecular systems to improve the detection and treatment of disease.

Jean-Luc Ayitou (left) receives an award from the American Society for Photobiology.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from the American Society for Photobiology,” Ayitou said. “Our research seeks to harness the unique power of light to address important challenges in human health. This recognition reflects the creativity and dedication of the students, postdoctoral researchers and collaborators who have helped build our program, and it motivates us to continue pursuing discoveries that can make a meaningful impact.”

Ayitou’s research group develops photo-materials and light-responsive chromophores for photobiomedical applications. A major focus is the design of next-generation agents for photodynamic therapy. This treatment uses light-activated compounds to selectively destroy diseased cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

The laboratory is also advancing phototheranostic technologies that combine disease detection and treatment into a single platform. These systems can help researchers identify disease, monitor treatment response and deliver targeted therapies using light.

By integrating fundamental studies of excited-state chemistry with translational biomedical research, Ayitou and his team are developing new tools that could lead to more precise and effective treatments for cancer and other diseases.

This award highlights Ayitou’s growing national reputation and the impact of his research program. Ayitou’s work exemplifies the innovative and interdisciplinary scholarship that defines the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and advances UIC’s mission of discovery and public impact.

Presented annually by the American Society for Photobiology, the New Investigator Award honors emerging scientists whose research has advanced understanding of the interactions between light and biological systems. The award is among the society’s most prestigious recognitions for early-career investigators.

Since joining the UIC faculty, Ayitou has established an internationally recognized research program focused on developing light-activated molecular technologies that bridge fundamental chemistry and biomedical innovation. His work continues to expand the possibilities of using light as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool.

Ayitou received the award in May at the American Society for Photobiology’s 2026 Biennial Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he delivered the New Investigator Award Lecture. The honor underscores the growing national and international recognition of his work to develop light-based technologies that could transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

— Jonathan Cecero, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences