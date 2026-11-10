Assistant Professor Rodrigo Solinis-Casparius (left) discusses the project with Melanie Pitt (center) and Annia Vanderwest. (Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

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After several tries, fourth-year anthropology student Annia Vanderwest and her classmate, graduate student Melanie Pitt, were able to properly align the surveying instrument’s laser with the target yards away outside UIC’s Behavioral Sciences Building.

The device, known as a total station, stores measurements, computes coordinates, uses lasers to measure distance and is an essential tool for archaeologists in the field.

The students are part of a 400-level anthropology class, Survey and Mapping in Archaeology, taught by Rodrigo Solinis-Casparius, assistant professor, and Mitch Hendrickson, associate professor, both in the department of anthropology. The class recently mapped the hilly lawn outside the building to learn how to document these distinct topographical features.

“Right now, they are surveying the two biggest mounds we have on campus,” Solinis-Casparius said. “They are documenting a couple of these landscape features as an example of things we will find in the real world, doing archaeology.”

The class, which has been offered for the last two years, gives undergraduate and graduate students experience with the tools and technological knowledge required for fieldwork.

In addition to the survey instrument and computer programs designed to read it, students learn how to use GPS devices and state-of-the-art software, as well as old-school tools like compasses and tape measures.

“It’s super rewarding,” Vanderwest said. “I’ve never taken a class like this before. It’s very interactive, and the fact that we are doing hands-on activities to learn it is more effective for me.”

Chidibem Ayogu (left) and Lizzy Bollen set up a total station. Associate Professor Mitch Hendrickson discusses how to set up a total station.

Photos: Michelle Wang/UIC

In the field

Working in teams, the students use computer technology to create a three-dimensional model of the terrain, which they’ll turn in for a grade.

The class meets in a classroom every Wednesday so Solinis-Casparius and Hendrickson can go over upcoming fieldwork goals. Then, each Friday, they conduct mapping and surveying exercises in the field — on the UIC campus, at local parks and even at Northerly Island and the museum campus along Lake Michigan.

The class is one of several labs in the department of anthropology that gives students intensive instruction in specialized areas, such as ceramic analysis, Geographic Information Systems, zooarchaeology, as well as osteological and archaeological artifacts.

There are two equally important methods to collect data in the field, said Solinis-Casparius, who is also an adjunct curator at the Field Museum. One is through excavation, and the other is through surveying and mapping.

“It’s one of the very important things in archaeology,” Solinis-Casparius said. “We’re trying to have them learn with actual, real data and the best equipment that people out there use for jobs or research.”

Eliese Dziak, a second-year graduate archaeology student, said the class offers practical skills that she’ll need for her future.

“When you have sites or you are surveying, you have to learn both how to read maps and how to make maps,” Dziak said.

Students apply what they learn in the field by participating in fieldwork projects in other anthropology classes and assisting UIC professors with archaeological digs in the United States and abroad. While Solinis-Casparius has an active project in Mexico and Hendrickson has projects in Cambodia and Illinois, nearly all the archaeology professors have active fieldwork projects around the world that offer students opportunities to participate.

Melanie Pitt (left) and Annia Vanderwest work with a total station to map an area outside BSB. Graduate student Eliese Dziak points out where to aim the total station.

Photos: Michelle Wang/UIC

Future jobs

As they mapped the hillside outside of the Behavioral Sciences Building, Lizzy Bollen, a senior in anthropology, and her classmate, graduate student Chidibem Ayogu, worked with Hendrickson to aim the total station’s laser at a tree many yards away.

Hendrickson explained the concept to the students, noting that they were carrying out the first step of a process that will require them to input the data into computer mapping software.

“You can take a map where you calculate the distances between your points, but that creates just a local map,” Hendrickson said. “We don’t know where it is in the world. What we need is an actual coordinate.”

Bollen said that at the beginning of the semester, students were required to draw maps by hand and use protractors and trigonometry before they moved on to digital maps. After college, she wants to go into forensic anthropology, which focuses on analyzing human remains in the field to help solve crimes.

“It’s really important, really cool to be able to get this experience before you go into the job market; it’s definitely marketable,” Bollen said. “Doing this stuff prepares you for the future.”

Ayogu, a second-year graduate student, said what he has learned from his professors has prepared him for archaeological work when he returns home to Nigeria.

“I decided to come to UIC particularly because of the faculty expertise,” Ayogu said.

Chidibem Ayogu sets up the total station. Senior Lizzy Bollen helps set up a total station.

Photos: Michelle Wang/UIC