UIC College of Dentistry hosts annual Give Kids A Smile day

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry hosted its annual Give Kids A Smile day, part of a national initiative of the American Dental Association Foundation. This year’s event welcomed nearly 100 children from St. Malachy School, located in Chicago’s Near West Side. Children received free comprehensive oral exams, teeth cleaning and sealants, oral health education and dietary recommendations.

Give Kids A Smile day was launched in 2003 by the American Dental Association Foundation to raise national awareness about the importance of oral health to overall health and the significant unmet dental needs among children across the country. The UIC College of Dentistry has been participating in the initiative since its inception.

The event was led by Dr. Sahar Alrayyes, clinical professor in pediatric dentistry; Dr. Majd Alsaleh, clinical assistant professor in pediatric dentistry and predoctoral program director; and Khatija Noorullah, clinical assistant professor in the department of population oral health, with the full support of the pediatric dentistry department head, Dr. David Avenetti. Through these efforts, the college is actively addressing these concerns by expanding access to preventive care, providing community outreach programs and advocating for policies that ensure equitable dental care for all children.

“Providing early access to oral health care is essential to a child’s overall health and well-being,” said Dr. Susan Rowan, dean of the College of Dentistry. “Events like Give Kids A Smile day reflect our mission to serve the community while educating the next generation of dental professionals through hands-on, compassionate care.”

Volunteers for the event included students from the UIC Pre-Dental Club, third-year dental students and pediatric dentistry residents. Children were entertained by Happy Molar, a student volunteer dressed up as a tooth, along with the Tooth Fairy and Mr. Brush, who demonstrated good brushing habits. A special guest appearance by Sparky, the official mascot of the UIC Flames, brought excitement and smiles to the children. In addition, each child received an oral hygiene kit to take home, reinforcing the importance of daily dental care and routine dental visits.

“St. Malachy is deeply appreciative of this event. We are extremely grateful that our students have the opportunity to receive oral health care and oral health education” said Mary Mahoney, volunteer at St. Malachy School and co-chair of the health initiative for Holy Cross Parish. “For some of our younger students, this is their first time seeing a dentist. UIC provides a welcoming and caring environment, and we truly look forward to this event each year.”

The UIC College of Dentistry has a mission to provide exceptional oral health care and education while strengthening the health of the Chicago community.

“Many families struggle to find dental care, especially for young children,” said Alrayyes. “Through Give Kids A Smile, we hope to establish a dental home for the children who need us the most. Families are encouraged to return to the College of Dentistry for any treatment they need.”

— AnaLisa Hendricks, College of Dentistry