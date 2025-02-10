UIC College of Dentistry hosts annual Give Kids a Smile Day

On Feb. 5, the UIC College of Dentistry hosted its annual Give Kids a Smile Day as part of a national initiative aimed at ensuring access to quality oral health care for all children. This year’s event welcomed more than 100 children from St. Malachy School, Children of Peace School and Head Start families from El Valor for a day of free oral health screenings, oral health care education and face painting.

Listen to story summary

Give Kids a Smile Day was launched in 2003 by the American Dental Association Foundation to raise national awareness about the importance of oral health to overall health and about the need that exists among millions of children who go without dental care. The UIC College of Dentistry has been participating from the start.

According to current national statistics, more than half of children ages 6 to 8 have had a cavity in at least one of their baby (primary) teeth. More than half of adolescents ages 12 to 19 have had a cavity in at least one of their permanent teeth. Children ages 5 to 19 years from low-income families are twice as likely (25%) to have cavities compared with children from higher-income households (11%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Volunteers for the event included students from the UIC Pre-Dental Club, a student-run organization for those pursuing careers in dentistry that hosts guest speakers, workshops and community service for its members. Children were entertained by “Happy Molar,” a student volunteer dressed up as a tooth, along with the “Tooth Fairy,” who demonstrated good brushing habits. Each child received an oral hygiene kit to take home, reinforcing the importance of daily care and routine dental visits.

Through events like Give Kids a Smile Day, the UIC College of Dentistry demonstrates its commitment to public health advocacy and public health initiatives.

“The children have a wonderful experience, which leaves a positive impact year after year,” said Susan Rowan, dean of the college. “Teaching children about their oral health in a fun and interactive way is the greatest act of optimism for the future.”

See photos from the event below.

— Written by Analisa Hendricks, UIC College of Dentistry