UIC Community Health and Wellness Fair brings care and connection

The Department of Medicine’s Community Health and Wellness Fair brought together UIC campus groups and local partners to offer free health screenings and health information to the community. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Medicine)

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Department of Medicine of the University of Illinois College of Medicine hosted a Community Health and Wellness Fair, bringing together a coalition of campus groups led by staff, faculty, residents, students and community partners to provide health screenings and promote holistic health and wellness.

UIC’s mascot, Sparky, joined the celebration, energizing the crowd and symbolizing UIC’s commitment to community engagement.

The department partnered with Apostolic Faith Church of Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood to host the wellness fair. In addition, UIC’s Black Cultural Center, Student National Medical Association chapter, Latino Medical Association chapter, the College of Dentistry, Division of Endocrinology, Community Intervention Outreach Projects, University of Illinois Community Clinic Network, the Center for Dissemination and Implementation Science and Image Study offered a range of free health services and information, including screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure, HIV, diabetes, dental health and colon cancer screening information through Cologuard.

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center offered resources to connect veterans to their programs, and the UIC Urban Health Early Outreach Program and I Am Able Foundation informed youth in attendance about health care career pathways. Yoga, mindfulness education, cooking demonstrations and nutrition education helped participants learn healthy habits, while the Healthy Home exhibit showed how to create safe living environments that support emotional well-being.

The fair is one of several programs provided through the Department of Medicine Advancing Racial Equity Award for its Careers and Mentorship in Medicine Program, an example of UIC’s dedication to public health, education and empowering the community through partnership and care.