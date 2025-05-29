UIC community message

Dear UIC community,

As many of you know, one of our alums has been charged related to the deaths of two Israeli Embassy staffers who were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. We offer our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, and to all who are mourning this terrible act of violence.

We recognize the pain and concern this may cause across our campus and beyond. At UIC, we condemn antisemitism. There is no place for hate in any of its forms at our university. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all.

We know that news like this can deeply affect members of our community. We encourage anyone impacted by this news to seek support. Counseling and mental health resources are available for students, faculty, and staff. Please do not hesitate to reach out to:

As this is now an active law enforcement matter, we will not be commenting further at this time.

Please take care of yourselves and one another.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu