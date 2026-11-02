UIC community prepares for midterm elections

Student Ellison Radek arranges voter information at a table at the Party to the Polls event. (Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

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UIC’s Student Leadership and Civic Engagement program has spent this election season facilitating voter registration, providing information and even hosting a party — all in an effort to encourage participation in the midterm elections and get people to the polls.

“This is an election that includes the education board,” said Rae Joyce Baguilat, director of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. “We are at a public institution, and we have a lot of students who come from CPS schools, so it’s a great time for them to really get active and impact issues that affect them as students, and even their communities where they grew up.”

This work began back in September, when Student Leadership and Civic Engagement staff celebrated National Voter Registration Day by hitting the quad to help students register to vote. Throughout National Voter Education Week, Oct. 5-9, they shared advice for first-time voters on social media.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 29, the program held its election kickoff event, Halloween Party to the Polls, at UIC Student Center East. Students crafted their own button pins declaring why they vote and enjoyed Halloween-themed treats like Witches Brew punch and decorated cake pops. They could pick up voter guides and other resources to prepare to vote by Nov. 3.

Katherine Mahlmeister, a transfer student, saw Party to the Polls as an opportunity to learn more about voting in her new home. “I just moved recently, and I don’t know where any of the voting stuff is,” Mahlmeister said. “So, it’s good to know.”

The party is a decades-old tradition at UIC that creates a nonpartisan place for students to become well-informed voters.

Nya Haywood greets students at Party to the Polls.

(Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

“Some people are first-time voters, and they may be nervous that they don’t understand the difference between Democrat or Republican. They don’t understand the difference between a governor and a senator,” said Nya Haywood, graduate assistant for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. “So, it prepares students with the right information.”

Student leadership

Haywood, who is earning her master’s degree in urban higher education, helped organize the festivities and featured in some of the program’s informational videos about voting. This work embodies the driving force behind Haywood’s passion for leadership: education, something instilled in her by her late grandmother.

“She valued education,” Haywood said. “I come from a bloodline of people who sacrificed for me to get my education. My grandmother always told me that I’m her genius, that I’m gonna go far in life. So, my ‘why’ is to support other students.”

In the summer of 2024, Haywood interned at the White House for the Biden-Harris administration. She collaborated with leaders and stakeholders on matters pertaining to youth, education, disability and civil rights.

“I enjoyed it, so when I heard the things that SLCE does — working with civic engagement, leadership, getting people engaged — it reminded me of the work that I’ve done in my internships.”

Now back in her hometown of Chicago, Haywood is using her experience to help other students navigate their own involvement both in campus activities and democracy.

Student leaders like Haywood play an important role in cultivating a voter-friendly campus. “They are really good at making sure that we’re talking about issues that students care about, and it’s presented in a relatable way,” Baguilat said.

Voting this election

During the last midterm election in 2022, those efforts contributed to UIC’s recognition by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for Excellence in Student Voter Registration and Turnout. The awarded silver seal highlights UIC’s student voting rate of 30.8%, which is above the national average.

A student holds an Election Day voter guide.

(Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

This midterm election, students have the opportunity to show up and make their voices heard again. The UIC campus polling location in Room 613 of the Tower, at the north end of Student Center East, opened for early voting on Oct. 19. UIC students, and anyone who lives in Chicago, can vote there up to and including on Election Day. Its Election Day hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you’re in the line and (the polling location) closes at seven, they can’t turn you away,” Haywood said. “They gotta account for everybody that’s in the line. A lot of people don’t know that.”

Students can review their voting rights and access more nonpartisan resources on the Student Leadership and Civic Engagement website.

“Students should vote if they want to keep seeing the great things grow at UIC,” Haywood said. “Education is important. Without education, there wouldn’t be doctors. There wouldn’t be lawyers. There wouldn’t be teachers. Students should vote so they can have the future, so their kids can have the future.”