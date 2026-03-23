UIC Cybersecurity & Privacy Community Conference on April 13 

The University of Illinois Chicago is proud to host its inaugural Cybersecurity & Privacy Community Conference, an interdisciplinary gathering focused on the rapidly evolving challenges and opportunities in securing our digital world.

We invite faculty, staff, students and partners to join us for an engaging afternoon of thought leadership, collaboration and innovation at the intersection of technology, security and privacy.

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 1-5:50 p.m. (Doors open at noon)

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

This conference will bring together leading industry cybersecurity and privacy experts, policymakers, executives and students to explore critical topics, including:

Emerging cybersecurity threats and defense strategies

Privacy-preserving technologies

Regulatory and compliance frameworks

The human and societal dimensions of cybersecurity and privacy

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions and learn from cutting-edge presentations.

Registration is required and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so we encourage you to secure your spot early.

Register here.

Whether you are new to cybersecurity or deeply engaged in the field, this event offers valuable insights and meaningful connections across disciplines.

We look forward to seeing you there and building a stronger, more secure digital community together.

Regards,

Shefali Mookencherry

Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Shefali Mookencherry

security@uic.edu