UIC Division of Specialized Care for Children supports sensory-friendly fun at state fair

Eoghan, a Division of Specialized Care for Children participant, smiles in the foam pit at the Sensory Station. (Photo: Courtesy of the Division of Specialized Care for Children)

For the second year in a row, UIC’s Division of Specialized Care for Children partnered with the Illinois State Fair to support inclusive, accessible fun for families during the August event.

The Division of Specialized Care for Children team members helped staff the fair’s Sensory Station, a calming space where visitors could take a break and recharge.

Inside the station, visitors found an air-conditioned quiet zone stocked with sensory bags from KultureCity that included noise-canceling headphones, fidgets and sunglasses. The station also offered calming pods with sensory swings, puzzles, sound machines, a foam pit, twinkle tunnel, stuffed animal petting zoo, focus course and coloring station.

Outside, Division of Specialized Care for Children team members connected with families, shared resources and answered questions.

Ashley Partridge and her son Wyatt, 12, made their first trip to the state fair after receiving a letter from the Division of Specialized Care for Children inviting them to the Sensory Station.

“The staff at the Sensory Station were so inviting and felt like family,” Ashley Partridge said.

Learn more about the Sensory Station and view photos on the Division of Specialized Care for Children’s Facebook page.