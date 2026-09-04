UIC earns Age-Friendly University designation

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The University of Illinois Chicago has been designated an Age-Friendly University by the Age-Friendly University Global Network, a consortium of higher-education institutions committed to promoting healthy aging and enhancing the lives of older adults.

With the designation, UIC was recognized for creating inclusive environments where older adults can learn, contribute and stay engaged in the community.

The Age-Friendly University Global Network aims to expand educational opportunities across the lifespan. Through 10 core principles, member institutions commit to advancing lifelong learning, second-career pathways, research opportunities and health and wellness.

The College of Applied Health Sciences championed UIC’s Age-Friendly University effort, convening a cross-campus working group to identify UIC’s existing activities, strengthen collaboration and guide continued progress.

Carlos Crespo, dean of the College of Applied Health Sciences, said the designation reflects UIC’s commitment to inclusive education and to preparing students to meet the needs of an aging population.

“At the end of each hour, 475 individuals turn 65 in the United States; that’s 11,400 new older adults every day,” Crespo said. “Higher-education institutions, especially public universities, should remain relevant to a wide and diverse pool of prospective students seeking future-forward education and training.

“This designation further highlights our commitment to diversity and reflects a community of students, faculty and staff who are professionally equipped to engage meaningfully with people of all ages, fostering a sense of belonging for older adults,” he added.

The working group noted that UIC addresses healthy aging and age-related research through initiatives such as the Midwest Roybal Center for Health Promotion and Translation and the Center for Health in Cognitive Aging, Aging Services Inclusive of Asian American Networks.

Programs such as Fit and Strong, Wellness Action Via Engagement for Older Family Caregivers and care initiatives at UI Health extend UIC’s work into the community.

Sangeetha Madhavan, associate dean of strategic initiatives in the College of Applied Health Sciences, said she was proud to help lead the effort to earn the designation alongside Crespo and see UIC’s inclusive programs recognized.

“One of the things that really stood out to me as we worked on this application was how much is already happening across UIC around aging,” said Madhavan, professor and associate head of physical therapy. “We have faculty doing important research, programs working directly with older adults and caregivers and strong partnerships with communities across Chicago and Illinois.

“Becoming an Age-Friendly University gives us an opportunity to connect some of that work and also ask where we can do more.”