UIC earns highest level of Seal of Excelencia certification

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The University of Illinois Chicago has earned certification as an Intentionally Thriving Institution, the highest recognition through the Seal of Excelencia, a national certification from Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit research and policy organization founded in 2004.

The endorsement recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate sustained success in serving Latino and all students through intentional practices, data-informed decision-making and leadership commitment.

UIC is one of 12 Intentionally Thriving Institutions and one of 21 institutions nationwide to earn the Seal of Excelencia in 2026. Only 55 colleges and universities nationwide have earned the Seal of Excelencia designation.

The certification acknowledges institutions that align evidence-based practices, student success data and leadership strategies to improve outcomes for Latino students while advancing success for all students.

“At UIC, our commitment to serving Latino students and advancing student success for all ensures that our graduates have the skills to compete globally and lead meaningful lives,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “Our recognition as an Intentionally Thriving Institution affirms that commitment. We are expanding inclusive talent pipelines that strengthen Chicago’s workforce and driving innovation across our region.”

UIC first earned the Seal of Excelencia six years ago and has continued to build on its efforts to support student success, degree completion and post-graduation opportunities.

UIC’s Student Success Initiative is a universitywide effort that brings together more than two dozen programs and new strategies to help students access support, advising, financial resources, mentorship and learning opportunities throughout their educational journey, and to prepare them for post-graduation success.

Earlier this year, UIC was designated by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education as an Opportunity College and University, recognizing the university for providing both broad access to higher education and increased income after graduation.

According to Excelencia in Education, Seal-certified institutions represent less than 2% of colleges and universities nationwide but enroll 16% of Latino students and confer 18% of degrees earned by Latino students. Collectively, the institutions enroll and graduate 8% of all college students in the United States.

“Seal of Excelencia-certified institutions present strength of purpose and impact at a moment of great change in higher education,” said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education. “Excelencia is proud to work with these leaders that show us how it looks when students succeed because of their institutions, not despite them.”

UIC is a member of the Excelencia in Action network, a coalition of more than 140 colleges and universities committed to advancing Latino student success. Through its participation in the network, UIC has engaged in efforts to become more student-centered and data-informed, drawing on evidence-based practices and shared learning opportunities.

“Colleges and universities that earn the Seal of Excelencia, especially Intentionally Thriving Institutions, are ensuring talent meets opportunity,” said Sarita Brown, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education. “They have evolved beyond simply enrolling to intentionally serving Latino and all students.”

UIC received its recognition during an Oct. 27 gathering in Washington, D.C., where higher education, business, government and philanthropic organizations met to celebrate institutions that earned or renewed their Seal of Excelencia certification.