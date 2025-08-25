UIC earns top honors in Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Rankings

The University of Illinois Chicago has earned multiple top spots in Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Rankings, recognizing the university’s affordability, accessibility, student success and research excellence.

Since 2005, the media organization has evaluated schools based on measurements of social mobility, research impact and encouraging civic engagement. The 2025 rankings reinforce UIC’s standing as a distinctive institution in American higher education.

Among the highlights:

Top 5% of all schools nationwide : UIC ranks in the top 5% of the more than 1,400 institutions evaluated, a testament to its broad impact and commitment to student success.

Named one of 25 “best-in-class” colleges : UIC was selected as one of Washington Monthly’s “best-in-class” institutions — a curated list of 25 “stand-out institutions” that exemplify the highest standards in access, value and public service. This diverse group includes institutions such as Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, Berkeley.

No. 1 best bang for the buck — Midwest : UIC leads the Midwest region in delivering high-quality education at an accessible cost, making it the best value for students seeking a transformative college experience.

A top 80 research university : UIC earned the 79th spot among the top research institutions in the country as it continues to support scholarship and scholars who push the boundaries of innovation and inquiry.

No. 39 best four-year Hispanic-serving colleges : Reflecting its dedication to equity and inclusion, UIC was recognized for supporting Hispanic students and its role as a leading Hispanic-Serving Institution.

No. 40 best colleges for your tuition and tax dollars : A validation of UIC’s dedication to broad access in higher education and its performance in delivering exceptional value and strong student outcomes.

“It’s deeply gratifying to see UIC nationally recognized for delivering on our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “We’re proud to be a public university committed to advancing access and social mobility for our students while driving research, innovation, and impact across the many wonderful communities we serve in Chicago, throughout Illinois, and indeed the world.”

Washington Monthly’s rankings are unique in their focus on institutions’ contributions to the public good, which aligns closely with UIC’s values and vision for higher education. The recognition by the independent media outlet is consistent with the Carnegie Foundation and American Council on Education recently naming UIC an Opportunity College and University, a designation that recognizes universities for providing both higher access and higher earnings after graduation.