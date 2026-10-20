UIC emergency preparedness exercise on Oct. 21

Dear UIC community,

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, the University of Illinois Chicago will conduct a scheduled emergency preparedness exercise at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum and adjacent Parking Lot 14. We share this information in advance so everyone understands the purpose of the activity and knows what to expect.

The exercise will test elements of UIC’s Emergency Operations Plan, with a special focus on one of our most important responsibilities, caring for our community when it matters most.

Through a Family Reunification and Assistance Center, we are preparing our university to be a place of comfort, trust and support following a significant emergency, where families can reconnect with loved ones, receive reliable information, find compassionate guidance and access the care and resources they need. Our responsibility to support our community includes preparing for emergencies, leading when they occur and supporting through the uncertainty, healing and journey toward recovery.

What you may notice

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and continuing into the early afternoon, there will be increased activity around the Dorin Forum and Lot 14, including university personnel, volunteers, mobile command centers and specialized emergency management vehicles.

All visiting personnel, vehicles and equipment are on campus specifically to support this scheduled university exercise and showcase emergency preparedness resources. Their presence is not associated with an actual campus incident, investigation or enforcement activity.

Exercises like this allow us to practice how we care for students and families, strengthen our partnerships and ensure we are prepared to provide reassurance, assistance and compassionate support when it matters most.

What is your role?

No action is required from members of our campus community.

As always, actual emergencies or immediate safety concerns should be reported to UIC Police. For questions regarding the exercise, please contact the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response at ready@uic.edu.

Thank you for helping us maintain a safe, prepared and caring campus community.

Kathryn Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Chancellor’s Emergency Operations Group, Co-chair

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Chancellor’s Emergency Operations Group, Co-chair

David Abraham

Associate Vice Chancellor for Organizational Resilience

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

ready@uic.edu