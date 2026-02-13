UIC Engineering launches strategic plan

In a step toward the future as Chicago’s leading public engineering college, UIC’s College of Engineering has launched a new strategic plan that builds on the school’s strengths while unlocking its future potential.

UIC Engineering Rising: Rooted in Chicago, Reaching the World elevates the school’s profile and enhances its impact by defining its mission, vision, values, priorities and goals for the next five years.

Taking advantage of UIC Engineering’s defining assets — including its dynamic Chicago location, leading-edge research portfolio, diverse academic community and commitment to inclusive excellence in education — the plan has four strategic priorities:

Prepare next-generation engineers.

Catalyze signature interdisciplinary research initiatives.

Be the destination for collaboration, expertise and problem-solving.

Cultivate a caring, connected community and culture of excellence.

“We are incredibly excited to share our vision for UIC Engineering,” said UIC Engineering Dean Omolola Eniola-Adefeso. “This plan offers a roadmap to be the top destination for a diverse learning community that’s driven to engineer impactful solutions to pressing problems. Our vision starts in Chicago, but it connects across the nation and spreads throughout the world. This pivotal moment of opportunity begins now.”

Developed through a yearlong collaborative process among faculty, staff, students and alums, the plan emphasizes interdisciplinarity, strategic engagement and research excellence.

Within each priority area lie several goals. In education, the plan includes increasing AI and computer literacy, advancing interdisciplinary education and expanding career pipelines.

Research goals include accelerating quantum engineering, advancing AI solutions for health and beyond, driving innovation in energy and infrastructure and propelling next-generation manufacturing.

Goals also include becoming Chicago’s premier research institution of choice for industry collaboration and translational research while also fostering a diverse environment for operational excellence.

Over the next six months, faculty and staff will translate UIC Engineering Rising into an operational plan with specific action steps for the next five years.

“This plan is distinctly ours, building on our strong foundation and guiding us to achieve our aspirations,” Eniola-Adefeso said. “I look forward to working with our community to implement this vision and honor our commitment to excellence.”