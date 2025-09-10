UIC enrollment hits all-time high

This fall, the University of Illinois Chicago achieved the largest enrollment in its history, according to the university’s recently released 10-day census.

Total enrollment at UIC stands at 35,869 students for fall 2025, an increase of nearly 2,000 students, or 5.8%, from 33,906 students in 2024. The previous total enrollment peak for the university was 34,199 students in 2021.

The institutional enrollment record was fueled by increases in several areas, including undergraduate, transfer and online students.

Highlights:

Undergraduate enrollment rose to 24,260 students (2025) from 22,495 (2024), an increase of 7.8% or 1,765 students.

The number of new transfers grew by 15%, to 2,450 students (2025) from 2,130 (2024). This marks the ninth consecutive year UIC has welcomed more than 2,000 new transfer students to campus.

Enrollment in UIC’s fully online programs climbed 10.2%, to 1,765 students (2025) from 1,601 (2024).

Year-over-year enrollment of new freshman grew in several categories, such as Black or African American (30.2%) students, Hispanic (26.4%) students, white students (25.8%) and first-generation (6%) students.

First-generation students comprise 46% of th is fall’s new freshman cohort .

“I am delighted that a UIC education continues to experience high demand, especially among undergraduate and transfer students,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “This growth reflects our deep commitment to inclusive social mobility and to our mission of providing the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.”

Professional student enrollment grew 2.6%, to 4,268 students (2025) from 4,159 (2024). Graduate student enrollment increased 1.2%, to 7,341 students (2025) from 7,252 (2024).

Several colleges at UIC saw notable increases in undergraduate enrollment, including the College of Nursing, which had a nearly 30% increase over fall 2024.

The College of Business Administration’s total undergraduate student headcount grew by 504 students for a 12.1% increase over 2024, while the School of Public Health added 25 undergraduate students, giving the school a 14.3% increase over 2024. The College of Engineering undergraduate student headcount stands at 5,425 in fall 2025 due to a 7.4% increase, or 375 students.

Steady growth occurred at the undergraduate (7.2%) and graduate (8.3%) levels in the College of Education, which led to a 7.8% increase, or 87 students, in total student population.

With over 50% of its students receiving Pell grants, UIC significantly invests in initiatives promoting affordability and access in higher education.

This semester, UIC welcomed the first cohort of students whose tuition and mandatory fees are free thanks to the UIC Aspire grant program, which covers those costs for new UIC students from Illinois whose families earn $75,000 or less.

Victoria Betancourt, a first-year student majoring in political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, is one of over 3,500 recipients of the grant. Learning about the Aspire program during a challenging time in her senior year of high school was what motivated her to apply to UIC, she said.

“By covering my tuition, UIC Aspire transformed my perspective from worrying about college costs to seeing a university as a growth opportunity where I could gain new experiences, meet diverse people and pursue my academic and career goals,” said Betancourt, a graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero.

With aspirations for a career in law and politics, she encourages prospective students and UIC Aspire applicants to avoid setting personal limitations.

“My advice for applicants is just go for it. It’s an amazing opportunity,” she said.

The release of the 10-day enrollment numbers follows Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Rankings, announced last month, where UIC earned multiple top spots that recognized the university’s affordability, accessibility, student success and research excellence. The publication named UIC as one of 25 “best-in-class” colleges, No. 1 best bang for the buck in the Midwest and No. 40 best colleges for your tuition and tax dollars.