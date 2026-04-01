Earth Month events at UIC

April is Earth Month, a monthlong observance to raise awareness about environmental issues, sustainability and the planet’s health. Every year, UIC Planning, Sustainability and Project Management, in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, hosts events on campus to celebrate and educate.

Students, faculty and staff can participate in litter cleanups, learn about UIC’s trees, join a climbing competition at the Student Recreation Facility and learn about gardening at the UIC Heritage Garden. See the full list of events.

Some highlights:

Throughout April: Do you have old electronics you need to get rid of, like a nonworking laptop or an old printer? You can drop it off at one of the personal electronics recycling collections this month at Student Center East (April 8 and 14) and Student Center West (April 2, 9 and 15).

April 11: Learn about gardening and maybe even get started yourself by picking up some seeds at the UIC Heritage Garden’s seed swap event.

April 22, Earth Day: Help keep campus clean by picking up litter during a group “plogging” event (jogging — or walking — while picking up litter), then join a climbing competition at the Student Recreation Facility.