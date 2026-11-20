Wellness Center worker Amma Oduro tends to a Flames Food Pantry customer. (Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

Listen to story summary

Over the past decade, the Wellness Center has given food and other necessities to thousands of UIC students, yet their need continues to grow.

Previously known as the Pop-Up Pantry, which moved to different spots on campus, the pantry now has a new name: the Flames Food Pantry, which celebrates the university’s commitment to students through a permanent location on the second floor of the Student Center East Tower.

Natalia Lopez-Yanez, who this fall became executive director of Public Health Initiatives and the Wellness Center, thanked campus partners who have supported the pantry with food and financial donations, especially during the holidays. The pantry partners with 14 departments and colleges on campus.

“They play such an essential part in our ecosystem of care,” Lopez-Yanez said.

Natalia Lopez-Yanez, executive director of Public Health Initiatives and the Wellness Center (left) with Wellness Center workers. (Photo: Michelle Wang/UIC)

Growing need

As of Oct. 28, 720 new students have signed up to receive food and other staples this academic year versus last, and the pantry has already seen 3,000 visits this fall semester.

During the 2025-26 academic year, the pantry saw more than 15,000 visits during the 109 days it was open, Lopez-Yanez said. The center records the number of visits rather than the number of students because students often make multiple visits throughout the month and semester, she said.

Of the new students who have registered, 80% are screening positive for food insecurity as their reason for visiting, and half report very low levels of food at home.

Pantry organizers know that students who visit the pantry rely on it for not just feeding themselves, but bringing home food for their families, too. In a survey of students who visited for the first time this year, 21% reported not having any food at home at least once a week, and 6% said there is no food at home every day.

“This means they are experiencing disrupted eating patterns or experiencing periods of reduced food intake,” Lopez-Yanez said. “Together, all of these statistics show that the pantry continues to serve students with high food needs on a weekly basis.”

The sluggish economy and the decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits that began last year are drivers of the increased need, said Lopez-Yanez.

During a recent day at the pantry, a second-year graphic design student said she has visited every week since she started at UIC. She said that, especially with the holiday season, having free nutritious food available allows her to shop for holiday gifts for her family.

“For me, it’s pretty important that it’s here, because I work two part-time jobs and it’s already pretty hard to make ends meet,” said the full-time student. “Having access to bread, milk and eggs every week is pretty useful.”

The Flames Food Pantry has had 3,000 visits so far this school year. (Photo: Michelle Wang)

Food choices

Many of those who visit the pantry are international students who are prevented from working due to visa requirements, student parents who balance jobs with school and others experiencing financial insecurity in their households. The pantry partners with the Little Sparks Program to provide formula, diapers and other items for children of students.

As part of her efforts, Lopez-Yanez has been tailoring the types of food on the pantry’s shelves to meet students’ culturally specific diets. She does this by requesting food donations from its campus partners and during food drives that serve UIC’s multicultural population, with foods like canned chickpeas, different types of beans, masa flour instead of white flour and gluten-free items and non-dairy milk.

“We’re just trying to see how we can accommodate different cultures and really honor those cultures in addition to any food allergies,” Lopez-Yanez said.

A graduate student from India said she has been using the pantry for about six months. She’s been impressed with the choices available, especially the fresh fruit and vegetables.

“It helps with breakfast, like milk and apples,” she said. “It’s really very important, at least for a lot of students who stay on the campus.”

Nutritional needs

The association between food insecurity and physical and mental health has been well-documented, including at UIC.

Staff at the food pantry utilize a national complementary program called Supporting Wellness at Pantries, or SWAP, which educates students about food choices and nutrition. The idea is to guide students to make healthful food choices based on their nutritional goals.

Normally, the pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but it will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A fourth-year psychology major said he learned about the Flames Food Pantry from friends who regularly rely on it for their staples. Although he’s visited only a few times, he’s already felt the positive impact of having access to nutritious, free food.

“It definitely helps a lot, especially with rising grocery prices,” said the student. “I usually only buy things like protein, eggs and milk, and the pantry helps me supplement my diet.”

Yet he understands that for many, a visit to the pantry is more than a supplement, he added.

“I think it’s important for not only me but for other less fortunate students on campus to have good, healthy, full-diet meals,” said the student. “I think it’s especially important around holidays that involve family gatherings.”