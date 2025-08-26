UIC free headshots

Dear UIC faculty and staff:

Strategic Marketing and Communications is offering two days in September for faculty and staff to get professional, free headshots. Sign up for a five-minute slot to get your headshot. You must sign up in advance.

Monday, Sept. 22

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Room 213AB, Student Center Wes

Tuesday, Sept. 23

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Room 713, Student Center East

Sign up for free headshot days.

We provide on-site image previewing, so you can select your preferred final image during the session. Your final headshot will be available by Oct. 6 from the PhotoShelter gallery.

Disclaimer: By participating in a headshot session, you agree that your individual photo will be accessible to other participants via the UIC PhotoShelter gallery.

For more information, please contact uicheadshots@uic.edu.

Creative and Digital Services offers studio portraits, for a fee, on the first Monday and last Friday of each month at the Student Center West Studio, located in the basement. You can also schedule an appointment on other days if these times don’t work for you or if the office is closed for a holiday. Please note that Creative and Digital Services does not offer same-day walk-in service. Schedule an appointment with Creative and Digital Services.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Suarez

uicheadshots@uic.edu