UIC Graduate College students participate in thesis competition

UIC graduate students (from left) Katie Brandt, Chioma Nnyamah, Manead Khin and Ayman Shakeel.

UIC graduate students participated in the Graduate College’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition. The Three Minute Thesis is an academic research communication competition developed by the University of Queensland, Australia.

The competition supports student’s capacity to effectively explain their research in three minutes, in a language appropriate to a non-specialist audience. They must condense their research into a brief, engaging presentation, using a single presentation slide. Students enrolled in either a master’s or PhD program with an original research project were able to compete.

After a very competitive first round, 13 finalists were selected to compete in the live competition March 2, at the Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center. The first-place winner, Chioma Nnyamah from the biomedical science GEMS Program, will represent UIC at the Midwestern Association of Graduate Schools Conference March 30-31 in Chicago.

2023 Winner

First-Place Winner

Chioma Nnyamah, Biomedical Sciences GEMS

“More Fiber Please!”

Second-Place Winner:

Ayman Shakeel, Economics

“High-Stakes Objective and Subjective Teacher Evaluation Measures and Student Skill Development”

Third-Place Winner:

Manead Khin, Pharmaceutical Science

“Super fungus to the rescue”

People’s Choice Award:

Katie Brandt, English

“Your Favorite Victorian Novelist was an Addict: The Construction of Addiction in the 19th C Novel”