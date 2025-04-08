UIC graduate programs in top 25 in U.S. News rankings

Listen to story summary

Multiple graduate programs at the University of Illinois Chicago have been listed among the top 25 nationally in the latest U.S News & World Report’s 2025 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The UIC programs recognized in the rankings released April 8 include two College of Nursing programs — doctor of nursing practice and the nursing master’s degree — which both tied for 17th in their categories, and the School of Public Health’s graduate-level discipline tied for 22nd.

The university was also well-represented by various health-related specialty programs that ranked among the nation’s top 50.

Occupational therapy and physical therapy, both based in the College of Applied Health Sciences, ranked third and 33rd (tied), respectively. The College of Nursing’s midwifery program tied for 15th.

The School of Public Health’s specialty program in social behavior rose five spots this year to 17th, and the health policy management program tied at 25th.

In the top 50 social sciences and humanities doctoral programs, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences was represented by English (tied for 36th), sociology (tied for 42nd) and history (tied for 50th).

UIC School of Law’s program in legal writing tied for 27th, and its trial advocacy program tied for 34th. UIC’s part-time law program tied for 39th in the U.S.

The College of Education-based specialty of education administration tied for 16th.

Four specialty programs in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs landed in the top 50: urban policy (ranked sixth), public finance (ranked eighth), local government management (tied for 13th) and public management and leadership (tied for 33rd).

UIC programs that placed in the top 100 according to U.S. News are computer science, which moved up seven spots to tie for 54th, engineering (tied for 64th), education (tied for 73rd) and the College of Business Administration’s part-time MBA program (98th).

Instead of individual rankings, U.S. News & World Report uses a tier-based system for medical schools, categorizing them into four tiers based on overall scores for primary care and research. The College of Medicine placed in Tier 2 for both categories, which includes approximately 50 medical schools in the top two tiers.

The College of Medicine was also ranked 56th for having the most graduates practicing in rural areas and 62nd for the most graduates practicing in medically underserved areas. It tied at 62nd for the most graduates practicing in primary care.

Not all programs are ranked yearly. Visit USNews.com to see the most recent rankings for UIC programs and how the rankings are calculated.