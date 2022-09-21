UIC historian named to distinguished speakers bureau

Elizabeth Todd-Breland, UIC associate professor of history.

University of Illinois Chicago historian Elizabeth Todd-Breland has been appointed as a distinguished lecturer by the Organization of American Historians, the largest professional society dedicated to the teaching and study of American history.

Todd-Breland, associate professor of history and affiliated faculty in Black studies, is one of 27 new speakers to join the roster of approximately 600 accomplished scholars who share their research and expertise with a variety of audiences across the country as a volunteer service for the organization. She joins UIC professors Jennifer Brier and Robert Johnston in the group.

Her research focuses on 20th-century U.S. urban and social history, Black history, and the history of education. Her work also explores interdisciplinary issues related to racial and economic inequality, urban politics and public policy, neighborhood transformation, education policy and civic engagement.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many scholars whose work I greatly admire. I look forward to speaking with broader audiences about the relevance of history as we seek to address contemporary challenges,” said Todd-Breland, who has been at UIC since 2012.

Todd-Breland is a widely published scholar, including her award-winning first book, “A Political Education: Black Politics and Education Reform in Chicago since the 1960s,” which analyzes transformations in Black politics, shifts in modes of education organizing and the racial politics of education reform over the past 60 years.

During her career, she has been active in the organization of professional development workshops and the creation of Black history, urban education and racial justice curricula.

In 2019, Todd-Breland was appointed as a member of the Chicago Board of Education.

Established in 1981, the Distinguished Lectureship Program has served as an important volunteer service and outreach endeavor of the organization. Participants of the program agree to donate lecture fees to the OAH during their renewable three-year terms.