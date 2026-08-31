UIC history was made on Aug. 26

Flames!

On Aug. 26, we stood together on the floor at Credit Union One Arena and formed the largest circle in UIC history.

3,564 people. One Circle. One UIC.

This didn’t happen by accident. It happened because you showed up and showed out by bringing others with you. Every student, faculty member, staff member, alum, family member, friend, college, unit, group and team that filled the arena floor made this moment possible. And we are so proud to forever share the circle with you.

This is what we look like when we show up. Remember it.

And if you missed convocation, check out our recap of the experience. Share with your circles. Make sure the world knows the UIC history you were part of. From here, the story will continue to unfold. Your greatness, our collective spirit, all that is UIC will be known.