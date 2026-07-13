UIC hosts inaugural World Food Prize Illinois Youth Institute

The UIC Office of the Chancellor and the College of Applied Health Sciences partnered to co-host approximately 135 high school students from across the state to explore global food security, sustainability and STEM-focused career pathways as part of the World Food Prize Foundation’s Youth Institutes.

This event marked the first time this global initiative was hosted in Illinois. By bringing the program to Illinois, organizers removed a significant barrier, giving more students the opportunity to participate, develop new skills and explore future careers in these essential fields. Roundtable experts engaged students in scholarly discussions about their projects, while workshop presenters involved students in hands-on activities that encouraged active learning and practical application.

Special guests included Ambassador Ertharin Cousin; Bob Easter, president emeritus of the University of Illinois System; Tami Craig Schilling, member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees; Catherine Bertini, World Food Prize laureate; and Marc Schulman, president of Eli’s Cheesecake.

A number of roundtable experts, workshop presenters and several event sponsors helped make the May 12 event possible. Read more about the event.

— Eileen Doran, College of Applied Health Sciences