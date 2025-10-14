UIC Inventor of the Year: Accepting nominations

The UIC Inventor of the Year Award

The Inventor of the Year Award honors an outstanding inventor or team of inventors at the University of Illinois Chicago who have contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society. The award is given based on the criteria of creativity, novelty and the commercial benefit to the field and society.

Submission instructions

Nomination material should include the following:

A completed nomination award application.

A statement explaining why the nominee should be considered for the UIC Inventor of the Year Award.

Strong applications should include a brief background of the inventor, a description of the invention, status of the intellectual property and licensing, and the impact and value that the invention has made to the field and society.

Nomination process and criteria

The awards are open to any UIC faculty member or research team that has engaged with the UIC Office of Technology Management through the invention disclosure process. The nominee must be a primary inventor or creator of a UIC technology disclosure for which a significant research effort conducted at UIC contributed to the advancement of knowledge in the field and society. Nominations may be submitted by anyone from the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC inventor. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

Application deadline: Friday, Dec. 19, by 5 p.m. Apply for the Inventor of the Year Award.

Please contact your Office of Technology Management technology manager with questions.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu